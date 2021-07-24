In the midst of Adam Hlozek’s interest in Liverpool, Jordan Henderson has made a claim.

Last season, Liverpool’s title dreams were dashed by injury, and a top-four finish and a place in the Champions League seemed a long way off.

The Reds will be anxious to prevent a repeat of the situation, and as the new season approaches, focus has shifted to the players Liverpool could sign to boost their roster.

Now that the summer transfer market has opened, Liverpool are being linked with a number of players, with Jurgen Klopp already adding Ibrahima Konate to his squad.

But who else is likely to appear at Anfield?

We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Jordan Henderson is a professional football player.

Eurosport’s Dean Jones

Dean Jones, a Eurosport journalist, has allayed any fears that Jordan Henderson may leave Anfield this summer.

Rumours have circulated this week that Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard could quit the club when his contract expires in two years or even this summer, with PSG, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus all reported to be keeping an eye on the issue.

Jones, on the other hand, put Liverpool fans at rest.

Jones stated, “In terms of Henderson, he is not going to leave in this window.”

“There’s no way Liverpool will let him leave at the same time as Wijnaldum because your entire team will start to crumble.

“I understand his anxiety, and he deserves more respect than this – Liverpool has no qualms about letting players leave on free transfers if they believe they have gotten the most value out of them.

Malen, Donyell

Romano, Fabrizio

Borussia Dortmund is thought to be in regular communication with Donyell Malen’s agent Mino Raiola about a move to the Bundesliga, and Liverpool could miss out on him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Dutchman is a top target for Dortmund as a replacement for outgoing Jadon Sancho.

Liverpool had been linked with the Dutch international, with a rumor earlier this week claiming that Marko Grujic would be sent the other way in exchange for Malen.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to add a striker to his squad to relieve the burden on his front three.

Last season, the 22-year-old scored 19 goals in 32 appearances in the Eredivise, and his capacity to do so is a major asset. “The summary has come to an end.”