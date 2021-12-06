In the midst of a recruiting crisis, a Texas non-profit announces a $50K annual fund for each offensive lineman.

A new non-profit will award $50,000 to several offensive lineman for the University of Texas Longhorns.

A new charity called “Horns with Hearts” has announced the launch of “The Pancake Factory,” a new scholarship program that will begin in August 2022. “The Pancake Factory” will give the money to each offensive lineman on scholarship at the university in exchange for their name, image, and likeness being used for charity reasons. This announcement comes five months after the Texas NIL law was passed, giving student-athletes authority over their likeness. All linked athletes will be able to make philanthropic appearances and organize in their communities once the initiative begins.

In a press statement, Horns with Hearts said that “the new Texas NIL rule, which went into effect on July 1, 2021, alters an athlete’s ability to employ their NIL.” “This has created a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build a charitable program that benefits athletes, charitable causes, and the University of Texas all at the same time, and Horns with Heart was founded with that goal in mind.” The release of Horns with Hearts coincides with the University of Texas’ efforts to attract more offensive line impact players. According to Burnt Orange Nation, the Longhorns have a “glaring position of need.” The Pancake Factory scholarship is intended to assist offensive linemen in being recruited into the organization.

The scholarship fund has been funded by six University of Texas alumni and supporters. Their names, however, were not mentioned in the news release. Up to 16 scholarship linemen can be covered by the Pancake Factory.

In the future, the organization aims to expand the program to include other football position groups and Longhorns athletes. The name stems from the “pancake” blocks that offensive linemen make on occasion during games.

“Experience across many businesses and disciplines to make a positive influence on local communities” is what the alumni and supporters have.

The total cost of the project is capped at $800,000 per year.

The news comes ahead of an early signing day for football recruits on December 15. Coach Steve Sarkisian has highlighted the offensive line as a key recruiting area after Texas ended 5-7 this season and did not play in a bowl game.

