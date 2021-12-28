In the midst of a labor shortage, Biden is betting on a shorter Covid-19 isolation time.

President Joe Biden’s government is wagering that shorter Covid-19 quarantine dates will mitigate the economic impact of the current strain, which has increased US labor stress, particularly in front-line businesses.

The announcement on Monday to cut isolation hours in half was applauded by the aviation and hospitality industries, but labor groups slammed it, questioning whether public health concerns were overlooked.

As economists assess the Omicron impact, which caused staff shortages that resulted in thousands of flight cancellations over the holiday weekend, halted theater performances and professional sports competitions, and is expected to slow growth in the first quarter of 2022, most economists are cautiously optimistic.

“I don’t believe the new CDC guidance will have a major impact on the economy,” says Joseph LaVorgna, Natixis’ senior US economist. “However, it helps on the margins and has a psychological effect.” For asymptomatic Covid-19 cases, the revised recommendation reduces the seclusion period to five days, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others.

It’s a welcome relief for businesses that had been struggling to fill open positions and get back to business as usual.

Dimitri Fetokakis, a Houston restauranteur with a three-restaurant chain that employs approximately 120 people, applauded the announcement both because of the labor shortage and as a sign of progress in battling the pandemic.

“It’s time for us to go on with our lives.” He told AFP, “We have to get on with our companies.” “We can’t just hide from this beast in our homes.” Omicron, which first surfaced in South Africa a month ago, has resulted in an exponential increase of Covid-19 infections in portions of the United States, putting further strain on testing facilities and worsening hospital stress in some areas.

The new strain, while more contagious, appears to produce less serious sickness.

Oren Klachkin, chief economist at Oxford Economics, said it’s still “early days” to assess the impact of Omicron, but he predicts slower growth in the first quarter, followed by a rebound.

Klachkin told AFP that the CDC decision “will undoubtedly have an impact and alleviate some of the labor scarcity concerns that we’ve encountered.”

Omicron was a “gut-punch” to the city’s recovery, according to Andrew Rigie, chair of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, causing several party cancellations throughout the holiday season and prompting some restaurants to close due to staff who contracted or were exposed to the virus.

The revelation by the CDC “allows people to get back out and live their lives sooner,” according to the CDC. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.