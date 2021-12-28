In the midst of a four-game losing streak, the Ravens preach resiliency once again.

Following their Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens extended their losing run to four games, but the squad reaffirmed their faith in one another.

Tight end Mark Andrews was asked about the Ravens playing with a severely depleted roster just weeks before the playoffs begin during the post-game press conference.

“This year has been nothing but ups and downs.” But there’s one thing that hasn’t changed: we’re still fighting,” Andrews said.

He gave John Harbaugh, the Ravens’ head coach, credit for pushing them through their troubles.

“We’ve maintained our resiliency, and I believe it stems from Coach Harbaugh.” Coach Harbaugh is a man who preaches it on a daily basis. “We simply have to keep battling no matter what happens to us or what is hurled at us,” he added.

The Ravens had proven to be resilient in their previous three losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, and Green Bay Packers, and they were put to the test again against the Bengals.

Baltimore was hit by the injury bug again, as backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list a day before the game due to a bone bruise suffered by starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Prior to the unexpected turn of events, journeyman Josh Johnson had signed a 10-day contract with the Ravens and put up a valiant fight against the Bengals’ defense.

The 35-year-old completed 70 percent of his passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns while only throwing one interception for a quarterback rating of 98.3.

The Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow’s four touchdowns, however, were ultimately too much for the Ravens to overcome, as they lost 41-21.

When speaking with the media on Sunday, inside linebacker Patrick Queen echoed Andrews’ remarks.

“There hasn’t been anything new this season.” It’s just been a string of bad luck. We’ve been prepping for a while now. We’ve been working, preparing, and having faith in the guys we have – because for now, everyone we have is all we need. We have faith in one another. “All we have to do now is go out there and perform,” the sophomore linebacker said.

With the loss to the Bengals, the Ravens dropped to second place in the AFC North division with an 8-7 record, putting them in the Wild Card round if the season ended today.

One of them is the Ravens. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.