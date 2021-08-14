In the match against Norwich, Liverpool players rated Mohamed Salah as exceptional and Alisson as good.

In the first half, he made a superb save at his near post to deny Pukki, and he handled the ball confidently throughout. Late in the game, Norwich needed a consolation goal, and a remarkable sequence of stops was made.

Early on, he was a brilliant defender as Norwich pressed, and he was always a threat moving forward, with his cross triggering the opener. Second-half free-kick was swung wide. Excellent in every way.

It took him a bit to get his passing game going, but he defended well enough, and one of his attempts was cleared off the line.

He was cautious in his return to the game and kept things simple. Attacking set-pieces are a welcome threat. Minutes will be beneficial.

As Norwich threatened before the interval, they made three crucial clearances and raided confidently down the left flank. After the interval, Krul saved the shot, but it wasn’t completely error-free.

In the defensive midfield post, he struggled to keep up during a frantic start, but he soon regained his feet and was ready for the brawl while remaining economical in possession. Booked.

On the right side of the midfield three, there was a lot of enthusiasm, and they started to find more space before the halftime break. However, it faded a little after that. Subbed.

Applied good pressure, especially in the opening exchanges, and moved the ball with precision. His presence was felt. Subbed.

Before touch, a snapshot was saved and a fizzing volley was close to setting up the opener. The second was laid on unselfishly, and the third was slammed home. What a performer.

An early header was deflected before Liverpool took the lead with a superb, opportunistic finish. Only a crass Cantwell challenge brought an incredible run to a stop. Subbed.

In the first half, he created one chance for Salah and was always on the lookout for Norwich right-back Aarons, who subsequently stopped a goal-bound shot.

Steel, certainty, and a dash of imagination were provided in the engine room.

The Brazilian made an immediate impact with a well-taken goal.

The child received a standing ovation from the away end.