In the locker room, a high school football team is accused of sexual assaulting two freshmen.

According to the Associated Press, some members of a high school football team are accused of sexually abusing two freshmen in a locker room, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday by the boys’ parents.

The lawsuit, which names three football coaches and the school system, claims that older players at Plainfield Central High School in suburban Chicago sexually abused the young males as part of a hazing custom, and that three adult coaches were aware of the conduct.

The parents wanted to hold the coaches accountable for not interfering, according to attorney Antonio M. Romanucci.

“The horrific experience these two teenage boys through is horrible, not just because it was physically and emotionally traumatic, but also because it could have been avoided,” Romanucci said. “Coaches were aware of these heinous hazing customs and turned a blind eye, enabling it to continue.”

The parents claim that on October 17, 2019, the older guys surrounded their sons, pinned them to the ground, and assaulted them with such force that the broomstick broke.

The parents, who have only been known as Jane and John Doe A and Jane and John Doe B, claim that no coaches were present during the alleged assault, but that they were aware of what was going on.

According to the lawsuit, the three coaches had known about the alleged incident for at least five years and had “recognized the term ‘Code Blue’ to refer to the custom, tradition, or practice of senior members of the Plainfield Central Varsity Football Team assaulting Freshmen members of the team in a sexual manner.”

Unspecified damages are sought in the complaint. According to a news release from Romanucci’s office, the suit also seeks “an injunction to stop the practice of hazing, train coaches and students on the dangers of hazing and bullying, assign a peer monitor to the school to track compliance, and establish a database in District 202 for hazing and bullying complaints.”

Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 spokesperson Thomas Hernandez said that the district has received the lawsuit and that its attorneys are reviewing it.