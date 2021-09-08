In the list of most costly replica shirts, Everton and Liverpool are ranked first and second, respectively.

There are few greater money-making merchandising techniques for football clubs than introducing new replica shirts.

Selling shirts is enormous business, especially when they’re sold all over the world, and Everton and Liverpool will be wearing new home and away kits in the 2021/22 season, as will most of Europe’s best clubs.

The cost of replica shirts has risen significantly over time, and when compared to other European leagues, the Premier League compares favorably, albeit still far over what many fans would consider a reasonable price.

According to a survey conducted by 888 Sport, the Premier League has the lowest average price per basic home shirt in Europe, with pricing gathered from the retail parts of official club websites.

A Premier League shirt cost £58.09 on average, compared to £70.38 in Ligue 1, £70.05 in the Bundesliga, £68.07 in Serie A, and £64.78 in La Liga.

Everton, whose jerseys are made by Hummel, had the joint sixth cheapest shirt in the Premier League at £55, with Burnley’s replica shirt costing £45.

Liverpool, who signed a potentially lucrative multi-year deal with US sporting giant Nike last year, came out as one of the most costly teams in the Premier League at £69.95, tied with Chelsea for second place and only five pennies behind the league’s most expensive team, Tottenham Hotspur.

Nike was the second most expensive imitation jersey provider in Europe, with an average price of £70.45, trailing only the most expensive brand, Le Coq Sportif, at £73.05, and Macron, at £69.60.

New Balance, Liverpool’s previous kit provider, was the sixth most costly brand at £68.73 per replica jersey, while Hummel was the 14th most expensive at £55.29 per replica shirt.

Given the nature of Liverpool's incentivised arrangement with Nike, where 20% of royalties from the sale of licensed club products globally are fed back to the Reds on top of their £30 million per year flat rate fee, this will equate to.