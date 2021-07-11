In the last five years, nearly 1,500 drivers have had their licenses revoked owing to a failed vision exam.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency has revoked over 1,500 UK driving licenses in the last five years, according to a freedom of information request (DVLA).

Following a request from Select Car Leasing, the DVLA disclosed that police forces had informed them that 1,486 drivers were unable to read a number plate from a distance of 20 meters in roadside tests during this time.

The licenses of 1,436 of these drivers were revoked as a result of these referrals.

“Eyesight is certainly a vital aspect of being able to drive, and it needs to be treated seriously,” said Graham Conway, General Manager of Select Car Leasing.

“Every learner must be able to accurately read a number plate on a parked car at the start of their practical driving test.

“Following that, it is the obligation of each driver to get regular eye exams and report any concerns to the DVLA.

“Illnesses with vision might endanger not just you, but also other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.”

Drivers must tell the DVLA if they have a vision issue that affects both eyes, or the remaining eye if they only have one.

According to the DVLA, motorists in charge of a car or motorcycle must be able to read a car number plate made after September 1, 2001 from a distance of 20 metres to meet the “standards of vision for driving,” and drivers must wear glasses or contact lenses every time they drive if they need them to meet this standard.

The following are the rules:

You must also have a visual acuity of at least decimal 0.5 (6/12) on the Snellen scale (with glasses or contact lenses, if necessary) in both eyes or, if you only have sight in one eye, in that eye.

Your optician can advise you about this and provide you a test if you don’t have enough field of vision.”

In the time period, 38,090 automobile and motorcycle drivers had their licenses rejected or cancelled for failing to fulfill the minimum driving criteria. In the meantime, 3,253 lorry and bus drivers had their licenses denied or revoked for the same reason.

The summary comes to a close.