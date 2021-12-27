In the January transfer window, we’signed’ Joao Felix for Liverpool and won a big double.

Liverpool are still in a three-way race for the Premier League title moving into the holiday season, and they may strengthen their team in the January transfer window.

The Reds topped Group B and will face Inter in the round of 16 after becoming the first English team to win all six of their Champions League group games.

As the Reds face competition on all fronts this season, Jurgen Klopp may try to enhance his squad in January, with Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix linked with a move to Anfield.

Following the summer return of Antoine Griezmann to the Wanda Metropolitano, the Portuguese forward has had limited playing time for Diego Simeone’s side, which might now lead to the 22-year-departure, old’s with Liverpool said to be interested in signing Joao Felix.

So, what kind of impact could Joao Felix have on Klopp’s side if he joins Liverpool in January?

Could the Portuguese attacker assist Liverpool in winning the Premier League for the second time in three years?

To find out, we ran a simulation with Joao Felix in the Reds’ roster for the balance of the season, and this is what happened.

We utilized the Football Manager 2022 editor to arrange for Joao Felix to join Liverpool at the start of the January 2022 transfer window, and then performed the simulation using FM22.

On FM22, Joao Felix’s in-game profile looks like this.

With 17 dribbling, 17 passing, 18 technique, 18 off the ball, and 19 flair, Joao Felix is a world-class player in a number of crucial categories.

The 22-year-16 old’s judgments, 16 resolve, and 16 vision, as well as his ability to play with either foot, make him a formidable threat across the offensive line.

Let’s take a look at how Joao Felix did in the second half of the 2022/23 season after joining the Reds in January of that year.

Joao Felix had a fantastic second half of the season on Merseyside, scoring 15 goals and adding five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for the Reds.

Joao Felix’s Premier League performance was particularly outstanding, as he contributed 16 goals in 16 matches, averaging a goal per appearance. “The summary has come to an end.”