In the Irish Derby, High Definition is leading O’Brien’s team.

Although Aidan O’Brien has yet to finalize his full team for the Curragh Classic, High Definition is on track to compete in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on Saturday.

After winning each of his two juvenile runs, the Galileo colt was the winter favorite for the Derby at Epsom, before a blood ailment ruled out a planned Lingfield run and sent him to York’s Dante Stakes for a Classic prep.

High Definition had been expected to line up at Epsom after finishing third in his return on the Knavesmire, but O’Brien and Coolmore made a last-minute change of plans three days before the Derby, causing him to miss out in favor of the Curragh.

“Everything has been good since he raced at York, and the idea is for him to run right now,” O’Brien said.

“For the time being, we’re content with him.”

After depending solely on Bolshoi Ballet at Epsom, O’Brien has a number of candidates for the Curragh at this point, with a handful of them perhaps returning from Ascot last week.

In the King Edward VII Stakes, The Mediterranean finished fourth, while Sir Lamorak finished second in the King George V Stakes. Both are in the running, as is Van Gogh, who was narrowly defeated by stablemate St Mark’s Basilica in the French Derby.

“Some of the Ascot horses, such as The Mediterranean and Sir Lamorak, will be left in,” O’Brien added. We’ve been considering Van Gogh as well, and as the deadline approaches, we’ll reduce it down even more.”

Arturo Toscanini, Carlisle Bay, Matchless, and Wordsworth are among the eight entries for the Ballydoyle trainer, with Bolshoi Ballet a notable withdrawal following his unplaced Epsom effort.

The horse sustained a gash on his hind leg early in the Derby and did not recover in time to compete in the Classic again.

“He’s back cantering,” O’Brien added. Obviously, this weekend will fly by, but he is already cantering.

