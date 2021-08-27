In the graft case involving Austria’s former far-right leader, a decision is expected soon.

In Vienna, a verdict in the corruption trial of one of Europe’s most prominent former far-right leaders is anticipated on Friday.

In 2019, Heinz-Christian Strache resigned as vice-chancellor and leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) due to the “Ibizagate” incident.

The scandal brought down the FPOe-led coalition with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s centre-right People’s Party (OeVP), prompting new elections in the Alpine EU member.

Strache was caught on tape promising public contracts to a woman posed as a Russian oligarch’s niece in exchange for support for the FPOe’s 2017 election campaign, which sparked the scandal.

The video, which was secretly shot on the Spanish vacation island of Ibiza, sparked a massive probe by anti-corruption prosecutors, who unearthed a slew of other charges of wrongdoing against Strache and other important politicians.

The trial, which began last month with five days of hearings, is focused on allegations that the 52-year-old helped amend the law in exchange for payments to the FPOe and personal favors.

Strache and his co-accused Walter Grubmueller, a long-time friend and owner of a private health clinic, have both rejected the charges.

During his trial, Strache stated, “I have never gotten any favors in my life; I have behaved out of conviction.”

Strache could face up to five years in prison if proven guilty, however any decision can be challenged to a higher court.

On Friday, judge Claudia Moravec-Loidolt began the hearing by summarizing the evidence heard thus far.

Prosecutor Bernhard Weratschnig also addressed the courtroom in his closing argument, saying that public officials should be above even the perception of corruption, and that Strache’s “advantages” were “indisputable.”

He stated, “Every euro is one euro too many.”

Early in the afternoon, a decision is likely.

Strache asked Grubmueller whatever legislative reforms would be required for Grubmueller’s clinic “to finally be treated in a fair manner,” according to an SMS exchange obtained by prosecutors and released to Austrian media.

During Strache’s tenure in office, the law was changed to allow Grubmueller’s clinic to receive funds from the public health insurance fund.

The trial also looked at alleged excursions to the Greek island of Corfu at Grubmueller’s request.

Strache has stated that he did not travel there after becoming vice-chancellor.

During his 14 years as head of the FPOe, Strache has also been accused of embezzling party funds to fund his lavish lifestyle. Brief News from Washington Newsday.