In the fight against racism, a Chelsea player will meet with the English Football Association.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is expected to speak with the English Football Association as part of his efforts to combat racism in the game.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, a Chelsea writer for Goal, the FA plans to meet with Lukaku to discuss how to properly address the issue of racism in football.

“We always welcome conversations on this important matter with players and others throughout the game,” a representative for the FA told Goal after apparently speaking with Lukaku.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, the Belgian forward questioned the kneeling gesture and suggested that there are alternative methods to combat prejudice.

“I believe we can, in general, adopt bolder positions. Yes, we are kneeling, but at the end of the game, everyone claps, but… occasionally after the game, you witness another insult,” he explained.

To find a solution, Lukaku suggested that all team captains and some of each club’s finest players meet with regulating bodies such as the FA and the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), social media representatives, and governments.

Lukaku added of eradicating racism in general, “How we can combat it straight away, not only from the men’s game but also from the women’s game.”

“I think we should just get everyone together and have a huge meeting and a conference and just talk about stuff that needs to be handled to protect the players, but also to protect fans and younger players who aspire to be professional football players,” says the player.

Lukaku isn’t the first English Premier League player who has questioned the gesture; teammate Marcos Alonso and Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha have both decided to stop using it, saying that there are better methods to address the issue.

He believes that this struggle is for his family and the sport that has given him this platform, not merely against the hatred he has faced.

“I must fight because I am not fighting for myself alone. I’m battling for my son, my future children, my brother, all of the other players and their children, for everyone,” Lukaku added.

“Football should be a fun game at the end of the day… Discrimination will not kill the game. That is something that should never happen. Football is a source of joy and happiness, and it shouldn’t make you feel scared because of the opinions of a few uninformed people.”