In the face of Taliban retaliation, defiant Afghans wave flags.

Defiant demonstrators hoisted Afghan flags during demonstrations around the country on Thursday to commemorate the country’s independence day, as a UN document claims the Taliban are picking up people on a blacklist for collaborating with the Afghan government or US-led forces.

As the small-scale protests unfurled, the son of the country’s most renowned resistance hero promised to take up guns against the Islamist hardliners, who had returned to power nearly 20 years after being expelled in a US-led invasion.

Since the Taliban marched into Kabul on Sunday, completing a shocking loss of government forces in a couple of days, tens of thousands of people have attempted to flee Afghanistan.

The US announced on Thursday that it had airlifted approximately 7,000 individuals out of Kabul in the previous five days, and that the Taliban looked to be cooperating in allowing Afghan nationals who had applied for special US visas to reach the airport.

On Thursday, small groups of Afghans flew the country’s black, red, and green flags throughout Kabul and a few suburbs to commemorate the country’s independence — sometimes in full view of patrolling Taliban fighters.

One demonstrator stated, “My demand from the world community, the (UN) Security Council, is that they direct their attention to Afghanistan and not let the gains of the last 20 years to be wasted.”

Shots were fired in the northeastern city of Kunar, according to unconfirmed reports, after Taliban members used weapons to disperse scores of Afghans waving the flag in Jalalabad on Wednesday.

Over government buildings in Kabul, the Taliban have raised their own black and white banner.

While attempting to create an image of tolerance, the movement’s leaders have often stated that they will not seek vengeance on its opponents.

However, according to a confidential UN dossier seen by AFP and furnished by its threat assessment consultants, the Taliban have been conducting “targeted door-to-door visits” looking for persons they want to arrest.

People who worked in key positions in the Afghan military, police, and intelligence organizations are most at risk, but individuals who worked for US and NATO soldiers are also on “priority lists,” according to the report.

According to the paper, militants are screening people on their route to Kabul airport and have set up checkpoints in important cities including as Kabul and Jalalabad.

Fears have been sparked by memories of the Taliban’s horrific dictatorship in the 1990s, which saw music and television prohibited, individuals stoned to death, and women confined to their homes. Brief News from Washington Newsday.