In the Face of New Criticism, ‘Reasonable’ Jones Defends England’s Methods.

After the senior Australian coach’s high churn of backroom employees was questioned, England coach Eddie Jones remarked on Sunday that he was a “reasonable person.”

Jones was portrayed as a tough taskmaster ruling over a joyless regime in an article published in The New York Times on Friday, which featured anonymous testimonies from players and former coaching staff.

Jones took command of England after their humiliating group stage exit in the 2015 Rugby World Cup on home soil, and led them to the final in Japan two years ago, when they were soundly defeated by South Africa.

Jones is set to captain England at the 2023 World Cup in France, despite his lack of experience.

However, after England’s record-equaling fifth-place performance in the Six Nations this year, questions about his methods reappeared.

With the departure of former All Blacks head coach John Mitchell, England is now working with their third defense coach in Jones’ six years in charge, while England used five different sports psychologists in the four years leading up to the 2019 World Cup.

“Everyone has an opinion about how you run your business.” Jones told BT Sport, “I can’t say if it’s right or wrong; I try to be a sensible person.”

“I’ve been coaching for a long time, and I’m sure there have been instances when I wasn’t as pleasant as I’d like to be. But I try to be fair all of the time, and I’m excited to see where this team goes.

“The only thing you can do is react, and the only way we can react is to play terrific rugby, which is exactly what we want to do.”

Jones’ handling of staff has been described as “brutal,” but the 61-year-old, who was Australia’s coach when they lost the 2003 World Cup final to England, answered, “I think the fact that I’ve been coaching for this period of time would show that that’s not the truth.”

“Has there been a lot of personnel turnover?” We’ve looked to freshen the team in specific areas where there’s been churn.

“I’ve been at this job for six years, and you’d expect that from your support personnel.” I believe we have a great team here, and we appreciate their efforts.” Jones has named a new-look squad for the Autumn Nations Series matches at Twickenham next month against Tonga, Australia, and South Africa, with 77-times capped fly-half George Ford being replaced by Marcus Smith.

Jones confirmed on Sunday that the 22-year-old Harlequins playmaker would play in November.