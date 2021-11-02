In the European Golden Boot race, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is losing momentum to Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

The Reds appeared to be on their way to a comfortable win at Anfield courtesy to goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, but the Seagulls rallied to earn a 2-2 draw.

Salah, who set up Henderson’s opener, had a hard day for the squad. Only two shots at goal were managed by the 29-year-old.

Salah’s goalless streak allowed Lewandowski to pull ahead of Salah in the race for the European Golden Boot, as he scored twice in Bayern’s 5-2 win against Union Berlin.

The 33-year-old has now scored 12 goals in the Bundesliga this season, putting him on 24 points in the Golden Boot race thanks to the German top flight’s coefficient of 2.0. Salah is currently ranked 10th in the Premier League with a total score of 20.

Ciro Immobile of Lazio tightened the gap on Salah on Saturday, scoring in his side’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Atalanta, giving him nine goals in Serie A this season.

Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema did not add to their goal tally for Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, respectively, leaving them level on 18 points with the Italian international.

Following the weekend’s activity, here are the most recent standings.

1. Molde’s Ohi Omoijuanfo: 24 goals x 1.5 coefficient = 36.0 points

2. Lillestrom, SK’s Thomas Lehne Olsen: 19 x 1.5 = 27.53

. Viking Stavanger’s Veton Berisha: 18 x 1.5 = 27.0

T4. Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski: 12 x 2.0 = 24.0

T4. HB Torshavn’s Mikkel Dahl: 24 x 1.0 = 24.0

T4: Ricardo Gomes, Partizan Belgrade: 16 x 1.5 = 24.07; Henri Anier, Paide Linnameeskond: 23 x 1.0 = 23.08; Rauno Sappinen, Flora Tallinn: 21 x 1.0 = 21.0

T9. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah: 10 x 2.0 = 20.0

T9. Georgie Kelly of the Bohemians: 20 x 1.0 = 20.010. Zakaria Beglarishvili of Levadia: 20 x 1.0 = 20.0—-

T16. Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland: 9 x 2.0 = 18.0

T16. Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema: 9 x 2.0 = 18.0

Ciro Immobile (Lazio), T16: 9 x 2.0 = 18.0

