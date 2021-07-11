In the Euro Final, England is poised to make history, but Italy aims to spoil the party.

Gareth Southgate believes England is poised to make history in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, as they seek their first major trophy in 55 years, but Italy is out to spoil the party at Wembley.

Southgate’s team has enthralled the nation by reaching their first European Championship final, one win away from their first title since the 1966 World Cup.

Along with the 60,000 lucky Wembley fans, millions throughout England will be watching the final on television, with some schools and companies opening later on Monday to allow for a lie-in following the kick-off at 1900 GMT.

Southgate’s team received messages of encouragement from Queen Elizabeth II, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and even Hollywood actor Tom Cruise on the eve of England’s day of destiny.

Hundreds of St George’s flags adorn the outside of Johnson’s official Downing Street residence.

Southgate challenged England to convert the outpouring of emotion into a winning formula in the final after they were given a boisterous send-off with fans lined the streets on the route from their St George’s Park base to the team hotel on Saturday.

“Having the Queen’s letter and the Prime Minister’s letter to everyone of the team has been amazing. Southgate stated, “The recognition that the players and everyone of the staff have gone about this in the proper way.”

“When we exited St George’s Park, we were greeted warmly. All of the local villages had gathered to line the path, and people had pulled up to give you a sense of what was going on outside of the bubble we’d been in.

“Warmth and support must be felt by the players. It has undoubtedly inspired us. We’re in the championship game, and we’re here to win.

“Now we want to go get the trophy and bring it home for everyone.”

Since taking over in 2016, Southgate has transformed English football, with victories over Germany, Ukraine, and Denmark in the Euro knockout stages.

However, England was defeated by Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, and only a victory over Italy in the final can satisfy them now.

“That is the current challenge. We’ve been breaking down obstacles along the way, but now it’s time to win it,” England captain Harry Kane said.

The patriotic fever that has gripped England is not universally accepted.

