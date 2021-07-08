In the Euro 2020 final, Gareth Southgate cannot afford to make a mistake with Jordan Henderson.

Jordan Henderson has every reason to be enraged that he has yet to earn a starting spot for England at Euro 2020.

Sure, he came into the tournament with little game experience after undergoing groin surgery in February, but a month after that contentious comeback against Romania, he is fully recovered.

Despite Gareth Southgate’s repeated statements to the contrary, fans and pundits questioned his inclusion in the Three Lions squad prior to the competition, claiming he wasn’t fit enough.

They don’t have any doubts now.

England has qualified for the Euro 2020 final for the first time since 1966, and it would not have been possible without Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

He is a man who has flourished in such high-profile situations throughout his career, having captained the Reds to Premier League and Champions League triumph.

Despite his experience, Southgate did not start him against Denmark, instead opting for Declan Rice of West Ham United and Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United.

It was inevitable that such a choice would be made. After all, he was held out of their first two games against Croatia and Scotland while Southgate worked on his fitness, and he has yet to make an appearance for England at the Euros.

Prior to the semi-final, the Three Lions had not conceded a goal in the tournament without him from the start. If something isn’t broken, don’t fix it.

That mistake nearly cost England as they trudged through 90 minutes against Denmark, with Rice and Phillips both struggling.

Henderson was added late in extra-time, and while he was unable to add to his first international goal over the weekend, he made an immediate impression in midfield.

He burst forward repeatedly with dangerous overlapping runs as England looked for a winner, wasting no time in barking orders to his teammates.

Then, after Harry Kane put the Three Lions ahead, he sat back and made sure Southgate’s team finished the game.

He did the same thing to the Czech Republic, Germany, and Ukraine.

He won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020, and he’s currently 90 minutes away from winning the 2021 European Championships.

At this point, he has more experience than Phillips and Rice.