In the demolition of St James’s Palace, Poetic Flare reigns supreme.

Poetic Flare dominated the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, leaving his rivals in the dust.

Jim Bolger’s charge had won the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket earlier in the season, run well in the French equivalent on soft ground, and then been touched off by stablemate Mac Swiney in the Irish version.

He was having his fifth run of the season, and he had clearly thrived for it, having already won a Guineas trial before Newmarket.

Kevin Manning had the son of Dawn Approach in the box seat the entire time, and the outcome was never in doubt once he put his partner in a difficult position. The veteran rider waited until a furlong and a half out before pressing the button, and the response was instantaneous. The 7-2 favorite shot clear and was four and a quarter lengths ahead of Lucky Vega at the finish line. Battleground finished third, with Maximal in fourth place. Betfair went 7-2 from 10-1 in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Quotes for the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood were quick to arrive. “I’m very relaxed about it,” Bolger told Sky Sports Racing from his County Carlow base:

. I have a lot of faith in this horse, and I was expecting him to do just that. Thank you to my entire team and everyone who has assisted me. “We always knew he was tough from the start, even when he was being broken in, you couldn’t keep him quiet..”

“We’ve been breeding from the family since the very early 1980s, so it’s been a long time..” “When you have a horse that wins the St James’s Palace like that, you don’t think about all the relatives and the breeding; you wouldn’t mind if he came to you off the back of a truck as long as you had him.”

“This horse is so hardy he’s unbelievable; you have to give it to him to keep his back down.”

“Kevin will be itching to have a crack at the older horses,” he added.

