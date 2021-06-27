In the Curragh Cup, Amhran Na Bhfiann is back on top.

Amhran Na Bhfiann, last year’s Derby third, ran every yard in the Comer Group International Curragh Cup.

Aidan O’Brien trained him, but he was unable to build on his tremendous effort at Epsom when he sustained an injury on his second trip back in maiden company.

He was a 13-length victory when he returned to Dundalk in April, although he was a defeated favourite in the Saval Beg Stakes before racing in the Gold Cup at Ascot.

He didn’t make it all the way there, but back down at a mile and a quarter, he looked like a good performer.

Colin Keane rode Passion, a stablemate of Colin’s, and the 9-2 chance built up a big early lead before being given a rest with three furlongs to go.

Pondus came to within five lengths, but Keane rallied and the huge Galileo colt — a full brother to Oaks winner Was – burst away to win by seven lengths at 9-2.

“I’m thrilled with him, he’s coming forward, and I’d say that’s his trip,” O’Brien said. “Two-and-a-half was a little too lengthy for him,” O’Brien explained.

“He’s a fine, honest horse with a touch of class, and he’s still running. Colin also provided him a fantastic ride.

“I believe he will return for the Irish Leger, and I believe he will come forward. When they’ve had time off, those huge colts take a little getting used to, and he’d been off a long time.”