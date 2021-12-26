In the Covid-hit Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, there’s already a lot of drama.

Supermaxi dresses from Australia As a Covid-depleted fleet of 88 yachts launched on one of the world’s toughest maritime competitions, LawConnect seized an early lead in the biennial Sydney to Hobart race on Sunday.

LawConnect took the lead ahead of SHK Scallywag, a Hong Kong-based 30-meter (100-foot) super maxi whose crew battled to recover after experiencing sail difficulties early in the race.

Spectator boats crammed Sydney Harbour on a foggy, breezy day to celebrate the resumption of the blue-water classic, which was canceled last year due to Covid for the first time since it began in 1945.

Some of the fastest yachts, notably supermaxi Comanche and nine-time line honors winner Wild Oats XI, stayed out this year due of the epidemic.

Four ships have withdrawn from the competition in the last two days due to Covid issues, including