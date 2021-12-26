In the Covid-hit Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, there’s already a lot of drama.

Supermaxi dresses from Australia As a Covid-depleted fleet of 88 yachts launched on one of the world’s toughest maritime competitions, LawConnect took the lead in a dramatic start to the biennial Sydney to Hobart race Sunday.

LawConnect took the lead from competitor 30-metre (100-foot) super maxi SHK Scallywag from Hong Kong, which had led the fleet out of Sydney Harbour but had a significant technical problem with a jib sail fitting after having led the fleet out of Sydney Harbour.

LawConnect was in first place four hours after the race began, ahead of another supermaxi, Black Jack.

Third place went to SHK Scallywag, which had to lift a less powerful storm jib as the crew attempted repairs with waves slamming over them.

Spectator boats swarmed Sydney Harbour on a cloudy, breezy day to watch the return of the Sydney Opera House.