In the Champions League, Wolves striker discloses what he ‘learned’ about Virgil van Dijk.

After one encounter with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, a Premier League striker has dubbed him a “brick wall.”

Since coming at Anfield in January 2018, Van Dijk has established himself as one of the top centre-backs in the world.

The Dutchman has helped Liverpool win four major championships, but he was forced to sit out the most of last season due to a catastrophic knee injury.

Now that he’s back, the 30-year-old is ready to help Liverpool launch a Premier League title campaign, but he may have to face a striker who has beaten him in the past.

In a recent interview, Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan, who is on loan from RB Leipzig, spoke about Liverpool No.4.

In September 2019, Hwang was a member of the Red Bull Salzburg team that fell 4-3 to Liverpool in a Champions League classic.

In the game, the South Korean international produced a fantastic goal, sending Van Dijk to the ground with a dummy strike before blasting past Alisson Becker.

Hwang received a lot of praise for his goal, and the 25-year-old says he’s excited to face Liverpool again with Wolves this season.

When reflecting on his goal against Liverpool in 2019, the Wolves forward told The Telegraph, “At the time, I wasn’t thinking about the team performance or even how I performed because I was laser-focused on trying to actually win.”

“However, after the game, we chatted to one other and smiled about it,” he continued. We exchanged a handshake, and there was mutual respect from then on.

“I realized through the games that he’s quite difficult to go past.” I found out how much of a stumbling block he is!” Following that, I was approached by a number of people, indicating that it had left an impression.

“I’m really looking forward to playing Liverpool again, but I’m ready for any match, no matter who the opposition is.”