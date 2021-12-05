In the Champions League match against Bayern Munich, Barcelona may not have a ‘Messi Successor.’

Barcelona can only hope that its new talisman returns soon and contributes to the club’s success this season.

Ansu Fati hasn’t had a healthy season since his debut with the Barcelona senior team in the 2019-20 season. He had been absent for the majority of the previous season owing to injuries, and he is now out again due to a hamstring injury he sustained last month during their encounter against Celta Vigo.

Journalists have asked Barca president Joan Laporta for an update on Fati’s condition ahead of the club’s UEFA Champions League final group match against Bundesliga side Bayern Munich next week. Laporta claims that the prolific forward is anxious to return to the club, but the doctor advises that it is still “extremely tough” to risk it at this time.

On Spanish channel TV3, Laporta stated about Fati, “He wanted to play but the doctors told me it’s very tough.”

“You have to protect the player so that he doesn’t relapse and miss additional time,” Barcelona’s coach explained.

Under new Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez, Fati has failed to play a single minute. Xavi knows how vital it is to have the adolescent soccer prodigy in his assault, despite winning his first two La Liga games.

Fati was once again absent from Barca’s La Liga defeat to Real Betis. Before the game, Xavi stated that he will not force the youngster to return until he is “100%” fit.

“Ansu [Fati] is putting forth a big effort to get back with the team, and seeing how hard he works gets me emotional,” Xavi admitted. “We understand the significance of that game, but I hope and wish for him to be at ease.” “We understand how vital these next matches are for us,” the coach concluded. “He won’t be back with the team until he’s 100 percent.” I’m not going to compel anyone to play. We’ve tried it before and failed to keep them. He’ll be back with the team when he’s 100 percent.” Fati, who was chosen by Barcelona to succeed Lionel Messi as the club’s No. 10 this season, was still in good form in terms of goal scoring before to being injured again this season. In reality, he scored four goals in his first eight games for the Catalans in all competitions.