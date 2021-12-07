In the Champions League, Klopp provides an important update on Origi ahead of Liverpool’s match against AC Milan.

Divock Origi could play in Liverpool FC’s UEFA Champions League match against AC Milan on Tuesday, according to Jurgen Klopp.

According to Liverpool’s official website, while Klopp refused to divulge the exact line-up for the game at San Siro, he did say that Origi, who scored the game-winning goal against Wolves on Saturday, will “very likely” start against AC Milan.

“It’s a safe bet [he’ll start].” He occasionally knocks on my door and we converse. It’s all about allowing things to unfold naturally. He sustained injuries at inopportune times. I recall the pivotal moment (in 2016) when he was flying and was injured. For the Europa League final, we had to rush him back. Things like this may make or break a career. Behind Mo, Bobby, and Sadio, Div [Divock] played. If you don’t start for us, that doesn’t mean you’re not world-class. At a press conference in Italy, Klopp stated, “It’s a beautiful story, let’s go from here.”

Origi, who had a disappointing season with the Reds last season, making only 17 appearances across all competitions, has quietly began to resurrect his career this season. While the Belgian striker has yet to make an appearance in the Premier League, he came off the bench in Liverpool’s previous match against Wolves and scored an unbelievable injury-time winner to give the Reds a vital three points. Liverpool is in second position in the 2021-22 Premier League table, one point behind leaders Manchester City, with 34 points.

“Origi’s skill set is unique in that he can come in and perform beautifully. He began and was magnificent in the most important game of our history against Barcelona. He’s a happy person. Talented, shoots left and right, is lightning fast, and a monster in the air; an intriguing package. But it doesn’t imply you’ll be a regular starter for Liverpool FC; that’s just the way things are. There are worse things in life than not starting every game,” Klopp continued.

Origi has scored four goals and added two assists in nine competitive games this season.

Liverpool has qualified for the Champions League Round of 16 after winning all five of their group games. Due to the fact that the Reds’ forthcoming match against AC Milan is a dead rubber, Klopp will be able to rotate and rest a few players.

“We have to rotate, and we shall rotate,” says the narrator. I’m not going to tell you the lineup right now. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.