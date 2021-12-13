In the Champions League draw, Liverpool might face a round of 16 opponent.

Liverpool will learn their round of 16 opponents in the UEFA Champions League draw later today (Monday, December 13).

Following a 2-1 victory over AC Milan on Tuesday, the Reds finished first in their group with six victories from six games.

The group stage ended two days later, with Atalanta losing 3-2 to Villarreal in the last match.

The trip for Villarreal was originally scheduled for the previous night, but it was postponed owing to heavy snowfall.

Liverpool is one of eight seeded teams in the draw, which will take place today at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

They’ll be pitted against the other groups’ runners-up, although they can’t play another Premier League team or Atletico Madrid (who were also in Group B).

PSG, which finished second in Group A behind Manchester City, might be one of the opponents Liverpool faces in the following round.

Sporting Lisbon and Inter Milan, who placed second and third in their respective groups, are also potential opponents.

Benfica, a Portuguese club that finished second in Group E ahead of Barcelona, might also be pitted against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

On Wednesday night, RB Salzburg defeated Sevilla 1-0 to finish second in their group behind Lille.

After edging Chelsea to first place in Group H, Liverpool steered clear of Juventus as a potential opponent.

In a postponed match last Thursday, Villarreal grabbed the final position in the knockout stages.

(Group A), (Group C), (Group D), (Group E), (Group F), (Group G), (Group H), (Group I), (Group II), (Group III), (Group IV), (Group V), ( (Group G)