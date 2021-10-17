In the Champions League, Atletico Madrid has given Liverpool a major boost.

Prior to their match against Liverpool on Tuesday, Atletico Madrid is claimed to have gotten excellent news on a number of key players.

The Reds will go to the Wanda Metropolitano for a critical Champions League match, looking to make it three wins from three games in the group stages, having already defeated AC Milan and Porto.

Atletico Madrid appear to be the Reds’ most likely competitors for first place in the group, having taken four points from their previous games with the same opponents.

While Liverpool is dealing with its own injury problems, Atletico is set to welcome back a number of crucial players.

Trent Alexander-response Arnold’s to Mohamed Salah spottedUFC star Paddy Pimblett booted out during Liverpool romp after Watford player invite had Danny Rose perplexed.

Jose Gimenez, the outstanding centre-back, and Marcos Llorente, the midfield dynamo, both took part in a full training session ahead of the game, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana).

There were concerns about both players’ fitness coming into the game, and manager Diego Simeone had feared that he might have to use midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia as an emergency centre-back.

After recovering from a recent knock, summer signing Matheus Cunha is also expected to be available.

Liverpool are no strangers to centre-back shortages, having been missing Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez for large stretches of the previous campaign, forcing Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to slide back into defense from their midfield positions.

However, Van Dijk, Gomez, and Matip are all back to full fitness again, and the team is playing at a much higher level. On Saturday, Liverpool put on yet another outstanding performance in the Premier League, defeating Watford 5-0.

Liverpool will face a far more difficult opponent in Atletico Madrid. The Spanish champions not only have some key players back, but they also did not play in La Liga over the weekend, so they should be fresh for Jurgen Klopp’s visit.