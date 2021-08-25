In the Carabao Cup third round draw, Everton and Liverpool were both given lengthy road trips.

Only a few weeks after winning 3-0 at Carrow Road on the opening weekend, the Reds will travel to Norwich.

After a hard-fought 2-1 win against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night, Rafa Benitez’s squad was awarded a trip to West London to face Queens Park Rangers.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has been drawn against Premier League opponents 18 times out of a possible 27 times during his tenure as manager.

The Toffees have failed to win a domestic trophy despite reaching the final twice in their history, but the Blues have won their past four encounters with the Championship club, including a 4-0 FA Cup victory in 2014.

Liverpool last won the trophy in 2012, during Kenny Dalglish’s second tenure as manager, although they haven’t advanced past the quarter-final stage of any domestic cup competition since 2017.

Both teams will be hoping to improve on their recent performances in the competition, with Everton already putting their squad to work in the previous round to go back to winning ways.

On the 21st and 22nd of September, all ties are scheduled to be played.