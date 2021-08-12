In the besieged northern city of Kabul, the Afghan leader rallies his forces.

After a short visit to the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif to rally his embattled forces, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani returned to the capital on Wednesday. Taliban fighters have now taken control of more than a fifth of the country’s provincial capitals in less than a week.

The mass surrender of hundreds of Afghan forces in nearby Kunduz, as well as the midnight assault of another province capital — the ninth city to be captured since Friday – overshadowed his visit.

One army officer in Kunduz, who requested anonymity, claimed they had been subjected to ferocious mortar bombardment near the airport and had no choice but to surrender.

He told AFP, “There was no way to fight back.”

“My unit just surrendered with 20 men, three humvees, and four pick-up trucks.”

As Taliban insurgents drew closer to Mazar’s outskirts, Ghani met with local strongman Atta Mohammad Noor and infamous warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum to discuss the city’s defense.

Officials offered no indication of the decision, but later Wednesday, General Hibatullah Alizia, the country’s armed forces chief, and General Sami Sadat, the country’s elite commandos, were named to replace two of the country’s top troops.

The loss of Mazar city would be a devastating blow to the Kabul administration, signaling the end of the government’s grip over the north, which has long been a stronghold for anti-Taliban forces.

Dostum and a contingent of commandos boarded a jet in Kabul on way to Mazar, according to photos shared on official government social media pages hours before Ghani arrived.

Dostum delivered a warning to the incoming militants after landing in the city.

He warned reporters, “The Taliban never learn from their mistakes,” and vowed to execute the extremists.

“The Taliban have tried multiple times to enter the north, but they have always been trapped. It will be difficult for them to leave.”

During the US-backed operations in 2001 that deposed the hardline Islamists, Dostum is accused of massacring hundreds, if not thousands, of Taliban prisoners of war.

Since May, when the US-led military coalition began the final part of a pullout scheduled to be completed by the end of the month, fighting in Afghanistan has risen drastically.

According to the United Nations, there has been a “dramatic rise” in internal displacement, with 390,000 Afghans uprooted since the beginning of the year as a result of the violence.

A local politician told AFP that security personnel had been sent to the east of Mazar, in the capital of Badakhshan province, Faizabad. Brief News from Washington Newsday.