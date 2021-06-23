In the Ascot Stakes, Reshoun defeats M C Muldoon.

Ian Williams won the Ascot Stakes for the second time in three years with Reshoun, who only fought off late lunges from Ryan Moore and M C Muldoon.

Given the distance, the event is usually won by a National Hunt trainer, but Williams is one of the best dual-purpose handlers in the country, and he showed it once again.

Reshoun, a 66-1 outsider in a field of 19, only got to the front late in the final furlong after Frankie Dettori had made what appeared to be a race-winning charge on Golden Rules.

On Willie Mullins’ M C Muldoon, Ryan Moore began to fly from the skies, but the line came just in time for Reshoun and William Buick, and they held on by a hair.

On Cape Gentleman, Rachael Blackmore finished fifth in her first Royal Ascot ride.

“My horses are in good shape right now,” Williams remarked. He won the Chester Cup, and I told William that the most important thing was to get him out today because he had been sluggish at the start.

“I couldn’t believe how bright he was right out of the gate because the boys at home had been training with him. He was first in line, but it was then a question of whether he would stay.

“He was thrown off his feet a little. I genuinely believed he wasn’t going to remain, so I focused on Mancini, and the next time I checked for him, he was still plugging away and firmly on the line.

“Marwan (Koukash, owner) should be proud of this animal. He’d prefer it to be in Chester. He’s also made me proud!

“Winning any race here is difficult, and the overall competitiveness of the meeting is only second to Cheltenham.

“He’ll most likely return to Chester. Marwan will be eager for him to return.”

Juan Elcano won for the first time since his debut in the Wolferton Stakes with a stirring late run.

Always give it your all. (This is a brief piece.)