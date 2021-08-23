In the all-time list, Barcelona’s new signing replaces Lionel Messi.

In an unique feat, a new Barcelona acquisition has joined Lionel Messi.

Yusuf Demir’s debut outing in the Premier League for Barcelona was far more significant than it appears.

According to Goal, the Austrian striker made history by becoming the first non-Spanish player to make his debut for Barcelona in La Liga since Messi.

Demir made his first appearance for Barcelona since joining the Catalans this summer, coming off the bench to replace Martin Braithwaite in the second half of the Catalans’ La Liga match against Athletic Club.

Demir became the youngest Barcelona debutant after taking the field at the age of exactly 18 years and 80 days, with Messi, the previous record-holder at 17 years and 114 days, having already left for Paris Saint-Germain.

After the game, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman stated that the fantastic moment was crucial in Demir’s development.

“[Yusuf] Demir has struggled at the enormous San Mames stadium because he is still young, but it is extremely beneficial for him to have had his debut here to begin to adapt to football at this level,” Koeman said.

According to a previous source, Koeman has long admired Demir’s skills, since he was the most impressive young talent in the club’s training camp.

With Barcelona moving on from Messi’s departure, it wouldn’t be surprising if Demir is considered one of the club’s top candidates to replace him.

Barcelona kicked off the 2018 La Liga season with a bang, defeating Real Sociedad 4-2. The Blaugrana, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 tie by Athletic Club.

When asked about his opinions on the post-Messi era, Koeman said he can detect rival teams smelling “fear” from Barcelona now that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has left.

In a recent post-match interview, Koeman observed, “I don’t like to always talk about the same thing, but we’re talking about the best in the world.” “When Messi was here, our opponents were more afraid.”

“When you send the ball to Leo, he usually doesn’t lose it,” he continued. “You can tell [Messi] isn’t there,” says the narrator. We are aware of this, yet we are unable to change it.”

After the preseason, Koeman stated that Messi is no longer a part of the team, and that the club will rely mostly on its “youth players.”

The Dutchman explained, "We are still in the transition." "We have to accept that this season's start is difficult.