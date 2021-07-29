In the absence of Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee wins Olympic gold and extends USA Gymnastics’ winning streak.

Sunisa Lee of the United States won the gold medal in the women’s all-around event at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, continuing the country’s domination in the event. Since 2004, a member of the United States Gymnastics team has won the all-around title at every Olympic Games.

When Simone Biles withdrew from the competition to focus on her mental health, Lee became Team USA’s best shot for gold. In Biles’ absence, the 18-year-old from Minnesota stepped up, finishing ahead of Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, who claimed silver.

Lee took first place with a score of 57.433. Andrade came in second with a score of 57.298, followed by Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee with a score of 57.199.

Team USA’s Jade Carey came in eighth place with a score of 54.199.

Mary Lou Retton (1984) Carly Patterson (2004) Nastia Liukin (2008) Gabrielle Douglas (2012) Simone Biles (2016) SUNI LEE (2020) pic.twitter.com/PpOPuiM9pj Mary Lou Retton (1984) Carly Patterson (2004) Nastia Liukin (2008) Gabrielle Douglas (2012) Gabrielle Douglas

Lee won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2019 World Championships, her first Olympics. She won silver in the floor exercise and bronze in the uneven bars at the competition.

In Tuesday’s team final, Lee and Team USA took silver.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Biles won one of her four gold medals in the all-around event. Gabby Doublas of Team USA won the all-around gold in 2012. Nastia Liukin of Team USA completed it in 2008, and gold medalist Carly Patterson of Team USA did it in 2004.