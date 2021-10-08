In Sao Paulo, ‘Beach’ Coworking Spaces are the latest craze.

Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest metropolis, is breathing again after 18 months of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, owing in part to open-air coworking spaces.

Previously the territory of internet companies, coworking spaces have expanded to include a broader clientele and have moved from offices to rooftops and terraces.

“Forty percent of the firms at GoWork are traditional: lawyers, consultants, and accountants,” said Fernando Bottura, the youthful owner of GoWork, one of Sao Paulo’s earliest coworking spaces, which now has 14 locations totaling 32,000 square meters.

“We’ve seen a 300 percent rise in requests for estimates from typical big corporations (since 2019),” said Bottura, who was dressed casually in jeans and sneakers.

In Sao Paulo, there are now roughly 200 coworking spaces, with “more and more outside with rooftops,” according to Bottura.

“Renting an office is no longer a viable option.”

Between 2015 and 2019, the number of coworking spaces in Brazil more than doubled, to around 1,500.

“Beaches” with parasols are laid up on rooftops and terraces in the 12 million-person metropolis, often right next to cafes and even sports courts.

“We pay close attention to our employees’ well-being. Renan Camargo, 38, an internet trader who uses the GoWork location on the city’s famed Paulista Avenue, said, “We know that people who work in good spirits develop a lot.”

“It made sense to look for an atmosphere that supports flexibility as much as investment,” says Mateus Santos, 25, a digital marketing sales representative.

Despite the fact that face masks are required, coworking spaces allow workers to network and connect after months of working from home.

B2Mamy is a “family-friendly” coworking space founded by Danieli Junco in 2019.

“Between being a mother and being a CEO, pick both,” reads one of the encouraging inscriptions on the 500-square-meter room, which was originally set up for women working in the pharmaceutical business.

While their parents participate in videoconferences on their laptops, the children scamper from one table to the next.

“We offer adult areas, children’s spaces, an innovation hub, workshops, and speed dating for firms to get to know one another,” Junco, 41, explained.

Childminders are available for just 1,000 reais ($180) every year.

One of the 60 women who utilize the coworking space on a daily basis is Jessica Ulliam Ferrari Rua, 36, the CEO of a digital company.

She is lying down on a mattress, caressing the hair of her three-year-old son Lucas, who is ready for a nap.

“He’s looking for me.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.