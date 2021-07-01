In Rome, Gareth Southgate wants England to maintain their ‘edge.’

Gareth Southgate has been heartened by the words of support he has received in recent days, but he wants England to maintain their “edge” as they prepare for their Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome.

The Three Lions will go to Italy with the hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals, which will be hosted at Wembley on July 11th, with the final also taking place under the arch.

Southgate and his team received plenty of praise after a 2-0 win over old rivals Germany on Tuesday evening, which set up the match with Ukraine.

While England’s manager welcomes messages from former teammates and internationals, he wants the focus to remain on a quarter-final match that he believes will be a stiffer test than many had predicted.

He told the Official England Podcast, “There are some guys I have enormous respect for, and I’ve had some wonderful comments from a couple of former internationals and people I hold in really high esteem.”

“Our objective is to build a team that the nation can identify with and create memories that will last a lifetime, and we accomplished it against Germany, and the opening game against Croatia was a fantastic occasion.

“The Scotland game is usually a big occasion, and I know the game didn’t live up to our expectations, but it was critical to our qualification.

The messages are wonderful, and the congrats are wonderful, but they are also hazardous because they can take away your edge.

“Now we have a quarter-final, which will be a fantastic test for us again because we’ve only gotten to one semi-final since the European Championship was in a tournament format.

“But it’s Saturday now for us, and the messages and congrats are wonderful, but they’re also hazardous because they can take away your edge, and we need that edge in our feeling now to go back into performance mode before Germany.”

Southgate feels that England will be well-prepared for the challenge posed by Ukraine, who beat Sweden in extra-time with a last-gasp goal. (This is a brief piece.)