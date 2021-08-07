In recent Olympic comments, Piers Morgan criticizes Simone Manuel.

Following U.S. swimmer Simone Manuel backed calls for more empathy from the media after disappointing performances, Piers Morgan labeled athletes dissatisfied with post-event interviews “ridiculous whiners.”

The former CNN and Good Morning Britain broadcaster made his remarks after a series of tweets in which he advocated for an end to athletes being interviewed immediately after they failed to meet expectations.

Manuel was not calling for an end to the interviews, but he did say that the media should keep in mind that a competitor they’re dealing with might still be trying to put a performance into context that happened only minutes before.

On Friday, she wrote, “Please stop interviewing athletes straight after a terrible performance before they have any opportunity to comprehend anything.”

“Believe in me. They gave it everything they had. There was nothing else that folks needed to know at the moment.

“It’s troubling how many people believe we’re just bitter losers or that we’re compelled to give the interviews.”

The media should refrain from reporting on any of these ludicrous whiners. That would quickly put an end to the self-indulgent drivel of prima donnas who can’t stand being chastised for poor performance. https://t.co/UkEsxCJnlT

August 7, 2021 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

“Just give us a moment,” she stated in another tweet. The plot can be postponed.

“In that moment, the most crucial thing we need is empathy and kindness.”

Manuel won two gold and two silver medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but she did not qualify for the 50-meter freestyle final in Tokyo, though she did win a bronze medal as part of the US 4100-meter freestyle relay team.

In another tweet, she stated, “By no means is this an attack on the media.” “I’m only proposing solutions that I believe many athletes believe are required.”

