In razor-thin polls, Merkel’s final push for party and stability.

Angela Merkel will visit to Aachen, the hometown of her would-be successor Armin Laschet, on Saturday in a last-ditch effort to shore up his faltering campaign only 24 hours before the German election.

In the campaign for the chancellery, Laschet, 60, has been lagging his Social Democrat opponent Olaf Scholz, despite final surveys putting the difference between them within the margin of error, making the vote one of the most unpredictable in recent years.

Merkel had intended to retain a quiet profile in the election campaign as she prepared to leave politics after 16 years at the helm. However, she has been drawn into the frenzied campaign pace of her party’s controversial head, Laschet.

Merkel brought Laschet to her area near the Baltic coast in the final week of the campaign and hosted the conservatives’ bigwigs’ closing rally in Munich on Friday.

On Friday, Merkel appealed to Germany’s mostly older voters, urging them to maintain her conservatives in office for the sake of Germany’s distinctive stability.

“Armin Laschet must become chancellor to keep Germany stable, and the CDU and CSU must be the most powerful force,” she stated.

She will join Laschet to his constituency of Aachen, a spa city near Germany’s western border with Belgium and the Netherlands, where he was born and still resides, the day before the election.

Scholz, on the other hand, will undertake “future dialogues” with electors in his Potsdam seat, a city on the outskirts of Berlin known for its palaces that previously housed Prussian rulers.

Scholz, Merkel’s junior coalition member SPD’s finance minister, has avoided making blunders on the campaign trail, and has mostly garnered support by selling himself as the “continuity candidate” after Merkel and in lieu of Laschet.

Scholz, who was also out on the campaign trail on Friday, called for a “new beginning for Germany” and a “change of government” after 16 years under Merkel.

Scholz, who has been described as capable but monotonous, has routinely outperformed Laschet in terms of popularity.

But, as election day approached, Laschet’s conservatives began to close the gap, with one poll showing them just one percentage point behind the SPD’s 26%.

Laschet had been battered by a tough campaign for the conservatives’ chancellor candidate nomination when he entered the election for the chancellery.

Nonetheless, going into the summer, his party held a significant advantage over the SPD.

Laschet, on the other hand, was. Brief News from Washington Newsday.