In qualifying for the British Grand Prix, Hamilton edges off Verstappen.

In qualifying for the British Grand Prix on Friday, world champion Lewis Hamilton edged off championship rival Max Verstappen to claim pole position for the sport’s first-ever sprint race.

Hamilton clocked 1min 26.134sec in his Mercedes to overtake championship leader Verstappen of Red Bull, with Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes third fastest.

The inaugural Friday night qualifying session in Formula One drew a turnout of roughly 90,000 spectators.

The first of three sprint qualifying races on Saturday will be nearly 100 kilometers long and will determine the starting places for Sunday’s main event.

Hamilton addressed the crowd, saying, “We’ve been missing this for an entire year.”

The seven-time world champion came into his home race 32 points behind Verstappen in the title chase.

Verstappen has won the last three races after qualifying just 0.075 seconds behind the leader.

“In the practice session, Red Bull was really quick, but we stayed very focused on our task and tried to layer up,” Hamilton added.

“This morning, I was in the sim treating it as a practice session because it was the first time we’d ever had a morning free, just putting in the time and giving it our all. No stone should be left unturned.

“Wow, the first lap was fantastic. My heart was in my mouth as I crossed the line because the second one was looking even better but had just lost the back end in that last bend.

“However, I could see the audience, which reminded me of my first pole here in 2007.”

This weekend, Hamilton will be celebrating his eighth triumph on home turf and his 99th overall.

Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez of Ferrari completed the top five.

“All we have to do is look in the mirror. The vehicle is behaving good, but there is a lot of understeer, so I couldn’t attack any corners. It’s a strange feeling to have,” Verstappen added.

“I don’t think it was set-up or the front wing; it’s still near, so it’ll be fine.”

“You go all out in qualifying and it doesn’t matter anything, and you don’t win pole – it’s a strange feeling.”

George Russell, driving a Williams, had a memorable evening as well, finishing ninth fastest behind fellow Briton Lando Norris and McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo.

“It was our finest qualifying session ever, and doing it in front of a home audience was incredible,” said. Brief News from Washington Newsday.