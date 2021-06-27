In Pretty Polly, O’Brien places a bet on Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara will run in the Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday, hoping to give trainer Aidan O’Brien his sixth triumph.

Despite having just run once as a two-year-old, the Camelot daughter was the subject of a massive ante-post wager for the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket this spring, following reports of dazzling workouts on the Ballydoyle gallops.

While Santa Barbara finished fourth in the Rowley Mile, she was favored to win the Classic at Epsom at the second time of asking, only to be overshadowed by her stablemate Snowfall.

O’Brien is hoping that a reduction in distance to a mile and a quarter will allow his mare to make her Group One debut this weekend.

“Santa Barbara is in good shape, and the goal has been to return to the Pretty Polly with her,” he stated.

“Since her run in Epsom, she’s been in great shape.

“We believe that returning in a longer distance and on better ground will be very beneficial to her.”

Santa Barbara will face seven opponents, including Willie McCreery’s Epona Plays and Insinuendo.

With victories in the Group Three Park Express and the Group Two Lanwades Stud Stakes, Epona Plays has earned a promotion to the top level, while Insinuendo was last seen winning the Group Three Blue Wind Stakes at Naas in May.

Cayenne Pepper is joined by stablemates Silence Please and Oodnadatta in Jessica Harrington’s three-pronged attack, while Joseph O’Brien saddles Thundering Nights, who was beaten just a nose in a Group Two in America in her most recent appearance.

“Thundering Nights has been a fantastic filly for us, and she was unlucky not to win a Grade Two earlier this month at Belmont Park. On the first curve, she was impeded and ended up a little further back than ideal,” O’Brien told Betfair.

Her form qualifies her for a place in this race.

“In the last stages, she finished like a train. (This is a brief piece.)