In post-match Liverpool interviews, all of Milan’s players said the same thing about the atmosphere at Anfield.

On Wednesday night, AC Milan captain Davide Calabria said his team faced a “formidable” Liverpool side.

The Italians appeared to have launched an unexpected comeback as they withstood Jurgen Klopp’s team’s onslaught before going 2-1 up before halftime.

Despite their long European history, Milan was playing in the Champions League for the first time since 2014.

Despite the fact that the Rossoneri put up a tough fight, Calabria said that facing the Reds at Anfield was a shock for his inexperienced team.

Jurgen Klopp admits to having a “tough” talk with Virgil van Dijk about Divock Origi’s transfer.

He reportedly told Sky Italia, “Liverpool started incredibly strong, you can see they are used to a different speed and are one of the finest teams in the world, with formidable players in every area.”

“I’d say we did extremely well to turn it around and score two goals here in an environment like this, the first time Milan had been in the Champions League in seven years and the first time many of us had been in the Champions League, against one of the finest teams in the world.

“It was a tough encounter that felt like multiple games rolled into one. We weren’t terrified; we were just trying to figure out what was going on.

“We accomplished it and turned the game around, but we made mistakes and should have been more focused to prevent those two goals.”

Calabria also expressed his delight at being the guy who led the club out for the first time in Milan’s history at the legendary stadium.

The two teams had previously faced twice in the Champions League finals, but never before.

The 24-year-old full-back, who came up through Milan’s academy system, couldn’t hide his pleasure at being given the armband against Liverpool.

“It was every child’s ambition, especially mine, to lead the squad out on this football stage,” he said.

“It’s a shame about the result, but we’re hoping for more opportunities to show our worth this season.”

When questioned about his opinions on the game, former Manchester City player Brahim Diaz shared his captain’s sentiments.

“Summary comes to an end.”