In Poland, a Belarus Olympic athlete is “glad to be safe.”

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian Olympic sprinter, said she was “glad to be in safety” in Warsaw on Thursday, a day after arriving in Poland, where she sought sanctuary after claiming she was in danger if forced to return home.

Since seeking the protection of Tokyo 2020 staff on Sunday, the 24-year-old athlete has been at the center of a diplomatic controversy in the middle of the Games, claiming her team was attempting to cram her onto an aircraft after she openly criticized her coaches.

“I am also pleased to be here, happy to be safe,” she told reporters in Warsaw, where she travelled via Vienna from Tokyo.

Tsimanouskaya said she was “surprised that the case became such a political scandal because it began as a sporting issue,” and that she was “not thinking about political refuge” in EU member Poland, where she had been granted a humanitarian visa.

“All I want to do is pursue my sporting career,” she added, adding that her husband, Arseny Zdanevich, was “already on his way to Poland – he will be here today.”

After fleeing to Ukraine on Wednesday, Zdanevich was granted a humanitarian visa, according to the Polish administration.

“I hope we can stay here so that I can continue my career and he can find work,” Tsimanouskaya said, adding that she was “willing to return to Belarus once I am certain that I would be safe there.”

Tsimanouskaya pledged to do “everything” to get back in shape and continue her career, saying she intended to compete in two more Olympic Games.

After requesting international assistance, the sprinter spent two nights in the Polish consulate before leaving Tokyo.

Following disputed elections that brought strongman Alexander Lukashenko to power last year, Belarus has been rocked by political turmoil and a crackdown on opposition.

Tsimanouskaya was one of almost 2,000 Belarusian athletes who signed an open letter demanding new elections and the release of political prisoners.

Her problems in Tokyo stemmed from a post on Instagram in which she chastised her coaches for entering her into a race without first alerting her.

“My parents informed me that they have been making negative remarks about me on television… “I received a lot of negative comments, but I also received a lot of positive messages,” Tsimanouskaya told reporters.

“I’m quite concerned about my parents, especially because my father has a heart issue that has worsened in recent days,” she explained.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has taken action.