In Parliament, UK MPs will pay tribute to a slain colleague.

On Monday, British legislators will pay respect to their slain colleague David Amess in parliament, while counter-terrorism police investigate whether a suspect apprehended was motivated by Islamist extremism.

In the second similar attack on a UK lawmaker in just over five years, veteran Conservative MP Amess was stabbed to death on Friday as he addressed electors at a church in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London.

A 25-year-old man is being held under the Terrorism Act, which permitted investigators to extend his detention for questioning until Friday over the weekend. He has not been charged with anything.

When Parliament reconvenes after a three-week recess, a special afternoon session will be held in which legislators from all parties will pay tribute to an MP praised for his decency and diligent district work.

“What really defined him was his generosity of spirit, even when he disagreed with people,” deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told BBC radio.

“We’ll miss him, and I’ll miss him personally,” he said, adding that Amess had always been “extremely courteous and helpful with his time and counsel” from his first election in 1983.

After Patricia Hillas, the House of Commons Chaplain, delivers specially designed prayers in the chamber at roughly 2:30 p.m., lawmakers will observe a minute of silence (1330 gmt).

After that, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead a parade of MPs to a remembrance service at a church in the grounds of Westminster Abbey, which will last several hours.

Late Sunday, Amess’ family said they were “totally crushed” and “trying to comprehend why this dreadful event has happened,” as they pleaded for understanding.

In a statement released by police, they stated, “Set aside enmity and work toward togetherness.”

“Be tolerant and attempt to understand, regardless of color, religion, or political ideas.”

The killing has been classified as a terrorist attack by police, who are looking into “a probable motivation linked to Islamist extremism.”

The investigation is being led by counter-terrorism investigators from London’s Metropolitan Police, who said in a late Saturday update that they were searching three residences in the capital.

The suspect has been identified as Ali Harbi Ali, a British national of Somali heritage, according to anonymous official sources in the British media.

Officers stood watch outside a three-story house on a quiet street in Kentish Town, north London, on Sunday, where his family is thought to dwell.

Prevent, the official counter-terrorist scheme for persons suspected of being terrorists, has been directed to the suspect.