In overtime, Tom Brady sets two more incredible records. Sunday is a win, and another is a tie.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a busy week. He was selected Sports Illustrated’s “Sportsman of the Year,” breaking an inconceivable NFL record while also extending another unbelievable record.

He also tied Dan Marino for another NFL record. Not bad for a “Florida man” transplant. The Buccaneers beat the Buffalo Bills 33-27 in overtime on Sunday afternoon in Tampa. For the game-winning touchdown, Brady threw a 58-yard touchdown throw to Breshard Perriman.

Brady now has a 33-3 record versus the Bills in his career. He holds the record for most wins by a quarterback against a single opponent with 33. Who comes in second? Brady has a 29-game winning streak against the New York Jets. Following him is Brett Favre, who has 26 victories over the Detroit Lions.

Brady now has 72 touchdown passes versus the Bills after his touchdown pass to Perriman. That’s tied with Marino’s 72 against the Jets and, um, Brady’s 72 against the Dolphins for the most by a quarterback against a single opponent.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Brady broke Drew Brees’ all-time completions record, surpassing him. Brady currently holds the record for most completions, yards, and touchdowns. This is in addition to his other achievements, which include being the all-time leader in victories, playoff wins, and Super Bowl triumphs.

After leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in February, Brady was voted Sports Illustrated’s “Sportsman of the Year” earlier this week. The Buccaneers made history by becoming the first team to win a Super Bowl in their own stadium, or even to play in one. The Buccaneers were a wild card club that advanced by winning three away games. Brady and the Buccaneers defeated three future Hall of Famers in the process: Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before becoming a free agent in 2020 and signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He only needed one season to win the championship.

This season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a 10-3 record. The Buccaneers would be placed third in the NFC if the playoffs started right now, behind Arizona (10-2) and Green Bay (10-3).

During a boat procession earlier this year, he was celebrating his seventh title. This is a condensed version of the information.