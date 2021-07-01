In our huge debate, have your say on Rafa Benitez’s Everton appointment.

The unthinkable happened on Merseyside on Wednesday when Rafa Benitez was announced as Everton manager, much to the delight of many blue and red supporters.

After a near-six-year period in charge at Anfield, the Spaniard returns to the city little over 11 years after leaving.

Toffees fans have been ecstatic over his appointment, with debate raging on social media, message boards, and the Echo.

Phil Kirkbride and Dave Prentice discuss Benitez’s arrival at Goodison Park in this video. In the comments area below, you may read their ideas and participate in the discussion.

This debate surrounding Rafa Benitez should focus on his future rather than his history.

The former Liverpool manager’s appointment has been difficult and divisive, but Farhad Moshiri feels Benitez is the ideal man for the job.

Moshiri, his advisers, and the “many people” he spoke to in the game all agreed that the 61-year-old was the best available coach to replace Carlo Ancelotti and lead Everton to success.

However, many fans disagree.

Benitez’s Anfield legacy, as well as his previous statements on Everton, are too much for some supporters to overcome. For such fans, the Blues hiring a manager who is so ingrained in Liverpool’s culture is intolerable. All that counts is that Benitez trashed Everton.

Of course, you can see where I’m coming from. Passion, tribalism, and competition are the foundations of football.

Others are willing to look beyond what happened, and what was said, over a decade ago but they have reservations about his more recent history.

What are your thoughts on Benitez? Have your say in the comments below.

Moving to manage in China, as Benitez did with Dalian Professional on £12m-a-year, is seen as waving the white flag on a career but with no suitable jobs available in Europe, you’d be mad to turn down such a lucrative offer.

At his last club in the Premier League, Benitez is revered. Newcastle fans adore him for what he achieved at St James’ Park.

He left in 2019. So two years later has he lost his touch as many are saying? That doesn’t seem to stack up.

