In order to compete in Tokyo, an Afghan paralympian defies the odds.

Afghan paralympian Hossain Rasouli defied the odds on Tuesday to compete in the long jump after a dramatic escape from Taliban-controlled Kabul and a covert operation to airlift him to Tokyo.

After qualifying for the 100m T47, it wasn’t the event he expected to compete in, but with the insurgents’ capture of his hometown, everything in his life was flipped upside down.

He and fellow Afghan paralympian Zakia Khudadadi were detained after the terrorist organization overran the capital, with no way to get to Tokyo.

At first, it appeared like their Paralympic dream had come to an end. With no athletes on the ground to participate in the opening ceremony, a Tokyo 2020 volunteer waved the Afghan flag symbolically.

Officials announced over the weekend that the Afghan couple had been successfully flown out of the country.

They were flown to Paris after a stop in Dubai and spent a week at the French sports ministry’s high-performance training center before traveling to Tokyo on Saturday evening.

The International Paralympic Committee said the competitors needed room to focus on their sport, therefore they were kept away from the media.

Rasouli, though, was “very happy to be fighting today,” according to IPC spokesman Craig Spence.

On Tuesday, the Afghan waved to team officials strewn about the almost empty Olympic Stadium as he emerged from the athletes’ entrance.

Rasouli proudly pointed to the Afghanistan Paralympic Committee badge on his vest after his left hand was severed as a result of a mine explosion.

The 26-year-old finished last, indicating his relative lack of experience in the event – it was his first time competing in a major long jump tournament.

Despite this, Spence stated it was “wonderful to meet him” on “a really important day.”

On Thursday, Khudadadi will compete in taekwondo.

Sarah Storey, a British cycling legend, won the C5 road time trial at Fuji International Speedway, equaling swimmer Mike Kenny’s all-time British Paralympic Games record of 16 gold medals.

“I’ve spent so much time training for this marathon. “Probably one of my favorite events is the time trial,” she stated later.

“It’s called the ‘race of truth.’ It’s you vs. the clock, and you’re trying to pick off your opponents as you see them.”

Storey, who was born without a working left arm, has 76 world records under his belt and shows no signs of slowing down.

The 43-year-old will compete in the road race on Thursday.