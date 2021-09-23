In ONE: Revolution Fight Week, Demetrious Johnson and Aung La N Sang will make special appearances.

This Friday, September 24, ONE Championship returns with ONE: Revolution, which will be televised live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This is a complete card this time, with 11 fights planned by the promotion.

Of course, the card is stacked from top to bottom, with a trio of world championship bouts and a handful of title eliminators scheduled to headline.

It will, without a doubt, be a spectacular evening of all-out action.

ONE Championship has launched a fight week vlog featuring some of the event’s most prominent competitors, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at what the athletes are up to as they prepare to enter the Circle.

The Sanford MMA combo of Martin Nguyen—who will fight Kim Jae Woong on Friday—and Aung La N Sang, who can be seen going over last preparations with his friend and partner before the big day—are among those featured.

Nguyen swims laps before being joined by Aung La, who swiftly reminds supporters that he is a mixed martial artist rather than a competitive swimmer.

The most shocking revelation is that “The Burmese Python” cannot swim.

Demetrious Johnson and James Yang, another powerful combination from the northwest, join them.

While Johnson is usually the center of attention, Yang is making his professional MMA debut this week.

For the cameras, the Washington native displays his traditional kung fu and lion dancing heritage, giving viewers a taste of what they may expect when the first bell rings.

In addition, tensions between heavyweight Amir Aliakbari and Anatoly Malykhin continue to simmer.

Aliakbari describes his aversion to Malykhin’s what he believes to be childish behavior.

Malykhin then enjoys fight week lightheartedly, assuring no grappling exchanges in this wrestler-versus-wrestler match.

Overall, the ONE Championship athletes appear to have regained their vigor. Before a large event, seeing a normal, in-person fight week is just what the doctor prescribed.

Christian Lee defends his lightweight title against Ok Rae Yoon of South Korea in ONE: Revolution.

Meanwhile, with the strawweight title on the line, Joshua Pacio completes his trilogy against Yosuke Saruta.