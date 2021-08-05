In Olympic Bouquets, Fukushima Blooms Of ‘Hope’

With their blooms grown in the area devastated by Japan’s earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear tragedy in 2011, the pint-sized bouquets given to Tokyo Olympic champions alongside their medals send a symbolic message of optimism.

The “Recovery Olympics” were held this year to highlight the rebuilding efforts in northeast Japan, where 18,000 people were killed or went missing in the tsunami.

The virus hasn’t brought a rush of tourists to the area, but being featured in the Olympic bouquets has given local producers an international platform.

Yukari Shimizu, 55, a flower farmer from Fukushima’s Namie, one of the towns hardest hit by the accident, said, “I’m happy when I see athletes clutching the bouquet and a medal.”

Medalists were presented with bouquets that included beautiful eustoma blossoms and Solomon’s seals from Fukushima, sunflowers from Miyagi, and gentians from Iwate, all of which were touched by the tragedy.

They’ve been seen around the world in photographs of competitors atop the podium, much to Shimizu’s joy, bundled with a cuddly Tokyo 2020 mascot.

“Eustomas’ floral language is one of hope. “With hope in my heart, I want to keep blooming wonderful flowers,” she remarked.

When a deadly tsunami produced by an undersea tremor overwhelmed a small nuclear plant in Fukushima, it was the biggest nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

Around 165,000 people were evacuated from their houses in the vicinity, either on orders or voluntarily, and 12 percent of the prefecture was declared off-limits in the aftermath.

Numerous locations have already been declared safe following intensive decontamination, and incentives have been made to entice people to return, but life hasn’t exactly returned to normal.

“In Namie, some people are working hard to rebuild their life, while others are still evacuated and unable to return home,” Shimizu added.

“Some people have opted not to return. I’m not sure I can say the community has fully recovered.”

Shimizu tried to cultivate vegetables when residents were permitted to return home for daytime visits in 2013, but they had measurable radiation levels.

She explained, “I was at a loss when I learned that I couldn’t grow food here.”

One of her coworkers at a local agricultural group, Hiroshi Kawamura, 65, recommended they cultivate eustomas together, but she was hesitant at first.

"At first, I was opposed to growing eustomas since I was only familiar with the ones that have white petals with colored edges, which I assumed were the most common.