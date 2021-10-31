In NYC, an Australian football player was arrested for allegedly groping a woman and assaulting a man.

Police claimed they arrested an Australian rules football player for allegedly molesting a lady and assaulted the woman’s friend at a nightclub atop a hotel in New York City on Saturday.

Jordan De Goey, a 25-year-old Collingwood AFL forward from Melbourne, was partying at the PHD Rooftop Lounge at the Dream Hotel in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood at around 2:20 a.m. Saturday when he and his friend, Luke Dyson, approached a woman on the dance floor, according to the New York Daily News.

According to the New York Post, De Goey and the 28-year-old tattoo artist allegedly touched the unnamed 35-year-old lady as they began dancing with her.

The woman’s 37-year-old male friend became enraged by the groping and attempted to shove Dyson and De Goey, who is 6-foot-3 and weights 194 pounds, away, according to police.

According to the New York City Police Department, De Goey and Dyson allegedly punched and kicked the victim in the face with a bottle before hitting and kicking him.

After reportedly attacking the woman’s male friend, the athlete and his mate returned to the pub. The woman immediately dialed 911, and De Goey and Dyson were apprehended by responding authorities.

According to authorities, the two males were arrested for forcible touching and assault while staying at the Dream Hotel.

The victims were visiting from Cambridge, Massachusetts, and were also staying at the hotel. They turned down medical help.

After spending the night in a Manhattan jail cell, De Goey appeared in court on Sunday and pleaded not guilty to the allegations. He’s been released from police detention, but he’ll be back in court on Dec. 8, according to Fox Sports Australia.

After a lady reported that he and his buddy sexually attacked her in 2015, De Goey was charged with indecent assault in Melbourne, Australia, in 2018. According to Melbourne newspaper The Age, the charge was dropped in August, and police were ordered to reimburse De Goey’s legal bills.

De Goey has been suspended by both his squad and the Australian Football League since that time (AFL).

“Collingwood has suspended Jordan De Goey indefinitely from the AFL program.

“Until a resolution to proceedings against him in the United States is achieved or a more complete account of events is established, the club will continue to pay De Goey under the terms of his contract,” his team said in a statement acquired by Fox Sports Sunday.

“In the meantime, De Goey will not be authorized to train,” Collingwood added. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.