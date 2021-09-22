In New Orleans, a fire breaks out on the roof of Caesar’s Superdome, injuring one person.

On Tuesday, a fire broke out on the roof of Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, injuring one employee.

At around 12:30 p.m. local time, emergency services reacted to reports of a fire at the home of the New Orleans Saints football team, according to Fox 8 Live. To deal with the incident, the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) despatched 23 units with 51 personnel members. To get to the flames, a dozen firefighters had to clamber up the side of the structure.

Employees who did not smell smoke while the fire was burning were evacuated from the building as a precaution at 12:40 p.m. When the NOFD issued the all-clear at 1:10 p.m., they were permitted to return inside. At the time, there were around 70 employees on the grounds.

A fire has broken out at the @CaesarsDome, and the @NOLAFireDept is on the scene. Please stay away from the area around the dome. pic.twitter.com/mOGOmihszv

September 21, 2021 — NOLA Ready (@nolaready)

While the fire was still burning, residents began posting pictures of it on social media. Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the Superdome, and witnesses said they saw employees on the top near where the fire started.

It was later verified that these employees were working on the roof doing maintenance and clean-up when a pressure washing machine malfunctioned and caught fire in the “gutter tub” section of the top. At this point, neither the official cause of the fire nor the magnitude of the damage it caused are known.

Only one individual was hurt by the fire, according to EMS spokesperson Jonathan Fourcade, who suffered minor burns on their face and arms. They were transferred to a hospital to receive medical attention.

The Superdome’s venue management business, ASM Global, issued a statement about the event.

The statement added, "On the exterior of the Caesars Superdome, a fire developed in the gutter tub of the roof this afternoon." "The fire was quickly suppressed by the NOFD and venue first responders. Further inquiry revealed that the cleaning was done with a pressure washer.