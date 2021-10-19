In Liverpool’s triumph over Atletico Madrid, Jurgen Klopp comments on three major decisions made by the referee.

As Liverpool defeated Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp said he agreed with all three important decisions made by referee Daniel Siebert.

At 2-2, Antoine Griezmann was sent off for a high boot on Roberto Firmino, and the visitors were awarded a penalty kick when Diogo Jota was pulled down by the referee in a sequence of big second-half calls.

Following Mohamed Salah’s penalty conversion, Atletico thought they had a penalty of their own when Jota seemed to knock Jose Gimenez down.

The penalty ruling was overturned after conferring with the pitch-side monitor.

“I’ve heard it a lot of times, and I understand why the Atletico folks or the Spanish are outraged by the rulings, both our penalty and Atletico’s penalty,” Klopp added.

“It was not a penalty in my opinion, and I was surprised they returned it because it was obvious what they wanted at the time.

“Of course, receiving a red card is unfortunate. But I believe it is a red card, which we cannot modify. It was right in front of my eyes. That was the game’s plot summary.

“We still had to defend because they are difficult to play against even with ten men, so it was a filthy three points. It was, nevertheless, the most crucial.” He continued, ” “I’m not surprised by this game; when these two teams meet, there’s bound to be some drama.

“Both teams are capable fighters who are accustomed to fighting for their objectives. But the story of the game is that you don’t get 2-0 up against Atletico Madrid very frequently.

“We tried to dominate the game in the wrong way, playing in the wrong locations, and giving up two easy goals as a result.

“The set-piece was a beautiful routine that we were familiar with and should have defended better, and the other goal was one that I don’t think we could have conceded.

“So it’s 2-2 at halftime, and I believe everyone here thought Atletico was in control and the game could only go one way.

“We were still in it, so we decided to give it a shot. It’s the case.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”