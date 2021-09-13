In Liverpool’s triumph, Alisson gets irritated by a Leeds trick, while Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to a Kyle Walker shout.

Liverpool’s perfect start to the Premier League season was extended with an excellent victory over Leeds United on Sunday.

Fabinho and Sadio Mane added to Mohamed Salah’s opening as Liverpool strolled to a 3-0 victory over the 10-man Yorkshire club.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has now gone 14 games without losing in the Premier League, and they are only one goal behind the league leaders in terms of goals scored.

During the 90 minutes at Elland Road, though, there was a lot that went unreported or beneath the radar.

Liverpool’s opening goal was a work of art, the result of a flowing team move started by Joel Matip venturing out of defense.

Klopp, on the other hand, was not pleased with the way things started, with Matip, Fabinho, and Andy Robertson forming a passing triangle on the halfway line.

Indeed, the Reds manager was seen on the touchline thrashing his arms in the air, as if perplexed as to why Matip was playing a rearward angled pass to Robertson.

Perhaps Klopp’s remarks reach the Cameroonian. Perhaps they were completely overlooked. In any case, Matip was racing forward a few seconds later, and Liverpool had taken the lead.

After latching on to Trent Alexander-excellent Arnold’s low cross from the right, Mohamed Salah scored from close range.

Liverpool’s right-back has received some scathing criticism from Leeds fans, who said he wasn’t quite as good as Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.

And Alexander-excitement Arnold’s at assisting Salah – his first for the Egyptian in almost two years – saw him place his finger to his ear, as if inquiring why the chanting had vanished.

Trent, you tell ’em.

After the Brazil FA abandoned their complaint to FIFA over the players’ inability to travel home during the international break, Alisson Becker learned late on Friday that he would be able to play for Leeds, similar to compatriot Fabinho.

The goalkeeper was in immaculate form, confidently holding off Leeds and recording his third Premier League clean sheet of the season.

However, once Thiago Alcantara was dispossessed around the halfway line, there was a little panic.