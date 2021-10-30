In Liverpool’s hammering, Marcel Brands gets a first-hand look at Everton’s problems.

Marcel Brands stood on the sidelines as Everton’s under-18s were put through a grueling match in Kirkby.

The director of football is a frequent at young matches, but elected to skip the under-23s’ match versus Chelsea at 1pm in favor of a quick excursion across the city.

When the visitors took on Liverpool on Saturday afternoon, there was immediate hope that they would win. After all, at the start of the game, the young Blues were ahead of their opponents in the table.

As it turned out, it wasn’t even close.

Everton were defeated 4-0 in a performance that could have resulted in many more goals for the hosts if Zan-Luk Leban had not been outstanding in goal.

Liverpool kept the Slovenian youth international busy throughout the game, and he was even called upon to make an acrobatic save to deny one of his own teammates near the conclusion of the first half.

Without him, the hosts could have easily scored seven or eight goals in what was practically a complete dominance from start to end in this derby match.

Leban was one of the few players on the Blues’ roster who had definitely made the step up to the under-23s and was reaping the rewards.

Matty Mallon, for example, demonstrated why he is the captain at this level – and potentially why he should be coming up to David Unsworth’s squad sooner rather than later – right in front of him on the pitch.

As Liverpool attempted to press in the same manner as their first-team counterparts, he was leading from the back, trying to calm down those around him.

Mallon was momentarily swapped to left-back in the first half to counter the influence of the superb Melkamu Frauendorf for the hosts, and he used his defensive abilities to good use.

However, he was unable to stop the Reds’ attack for the majority of the game, and was left limping off the pitch in disappointment at full-time.

It would be unfair to pick holes in the performance at this level in any amount of forensic detail. “The summary has come to an end.”